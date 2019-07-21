Inflation fight 'not Bank's job alone'
21 July 2019 - 00:05
The fight against inflation should not be left to the Reserve Bank alone, said deputy governor-designate Fundi Tshazibana, citing high prices for utilities such as water and electricity...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.