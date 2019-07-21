Suspiciously 'neat' sums led EOH to R1.2bn dodgy outlay
21 July 2019 - 00:07
Curiously round numbers — that was one of the dead giveaways that helped law firm ENS uncover R1.2bn in suspicious payments at technology group EOH Holdings...
Curiously round numbers — that was one of the dead giveaways that helped law firm ENS uncover R1.2bn in suspicious payments at technology group EOH Holdings...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.