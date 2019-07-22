What does the future of Bitcoin look like?

The right currency for the right use

First, that certain cryptocurrencies by their very design might cater to a specific niche or need better than others can. For example, Ethereum might be a good way to interact with certain decentralised applications. Other currencies may offer different types of speed, cost or privacy benefits, and yet others, like Bitcoin, might be used for large-value transfers or could simply remain a store of value.

We believe that it's highly likely that one cryptocurrency –most likely Bitcoin– will continue to play a dominant role because of its properties as a store of value and the network effects it has shown so far.

Bitcoin might not replace all of the existing systems, but it adds a new layer of value – similar to how we still have regular postal mail and fixed-line telephones even though we have Facebook, Skype and Gmail.

Other currencies will probably play a different, more focused role and people may use Bitcoin to store or switch between these other currencies. Something like a global reserve cryptocurrency, not unlike the US dollar in the current financial system.

Here's a simplified view of what it could look like: