AB InBev sales growth overshadows IPO hitch
28 July 2019 - 00:18
Anheuser-Busch InBev's organic sales growth comfortably beat forecasts as the world's biggest brewer looked to move beyond this month's aborted initial public offering in Hong Kong.
The company, which sells one in every four beers worldwide, said this week that performance in Mexico, Brazil, Europe, SA, Nigeria, Australia and Colombia had been especially strong. It also boasted improved margins on its premium brands such as Stella Artois and Leffe...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.