Business

AB InBev sales growth overshadows IPO hitch

28 July 2019 - 00:18 By Agency Staff

Anheuser-Busch InBev's organic sales growth comfortably beat forecasts as the world's biggest brewer looked to move beyond this month's aborted initial public offering in Hong Kong.

The company, which sells one in every four beers worldwide, said this week that performance in Mexico, Brazil, Europe, SA, Nigeria, Australia and Colombia had been especially strong. It also boasted improved margins on its premium brands such as Stella Artois and Leffe...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. HILARY JOFFE: Eskom disaster sets clock ticking for downgrade Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Finance must move from the back office to the digital fore Business
  3. My Brilliant Career: Lifting complex building projects to new heights Business
  4. RON DERBY: Why target the tax collector? Business
  5. How to ... Encourage workers to grow Business

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X