Business

Anglo's iron superhero wins big for investors

28 July 2019 - 00:20 By TJ STRYDOM

Anglo American is doing something it last did before Robert Downey jnr's Iron Man became a hit at the box office. For the first time since 2007, it is buying back shares, in part thanks to the healthy earnings from its own superhero, Kumba Iron Ore.

The London-based diversified mining group announced a $1bn (R14bn) share buyback as it reported a steady rise in profit for the six months to end-June...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. HILARY JOFFE: Eskom disaster sets clock ticking for downgrade Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Finance must move from the back office to the digital fore Business
  3. My Brilliant Career: Lifting complex building projects to new heights Business
  4. RON DERBY: Why target the tax collector? Business
  5. How to ... Encourage workers to grow Business

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X