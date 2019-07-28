Anil Agarwal's payday for Anglo gamble imminent
28 July 2019 - 00:28
Indian metals tycoon Anil Agarwal is unwinding the complex bet that made him the biggest shareholder in Anglo American, putting an end to speculation that he would launch a bid for one of the most revered names in the mining industry.
Agarwal, one of India's richest men, is reckoned to have made about $500m (R7bn) before costs from the deal, people familiar with the situation said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.