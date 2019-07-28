ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Finance must move from the back office to the digital fore

As the business world wakes up to the need for digital transformation, massive emphasis is placed on the responsibility of the chief information officer to drive the process. Yet the chief financial officer may be more central to this responsibility. At least, that is the view of Accenture's Jeanine Rodriguez, business and integration senior manager for the company's SAP business group in Africa.



She oversees Accenture's implementation of SAP's enterprise resource planning software based on the Hana database management system, and has first-hand insight into where business data flows most strongly...