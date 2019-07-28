Business

Avos too pricey? Courgettes will do

28 July 2019 - 00:22 By Agency Staff

Rising avocado prices in Mexico, caused by poor harvests and cartel control, have reportedly prompted taco chefs to replace them with courgettes in guacamole, the staple dip on the table of nearly every restaurant in Mexico.

Avocado prices have soared in recent months due to a poor crop, forcing enterprising chefs to swap them for cheap and plentiful courgettes - and successfully fooling customers in the process...

