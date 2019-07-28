Avos too pricey? Courgettes will do
28 July 2019 - 00:22
Rising avocado prices in Mexico, caused by poor harvests and cartel control, have reportedly prompted taco chefs to replace them with courgettes in guacamole, the staple dip on the table of nearly every restaurant in Mexico.
Avocado prices have soared in recent months due to a poor crop, forcing enterprising chefs to swap them for cheap and plentiful courgettes - and successfully fooling customers in the process...
