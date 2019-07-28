Business

Changes are needed, chaps, to keep the country club alive

28 July 2019 - 00:23 By GREG ARDE

Country clubs, once - and in some cases still - bastions of privilege, have had to sell assets or reinvent themselves to retain and attract members and stay viable.

In eThekwini in 2017 the prestigious Durban Country Club hocked its Beachwood golf course for R95m, reducing its real estate to a single championship course, clubhouse and allied facilities. This month the 76-year-old Walmer Country Club in Nelson Mandela Bay closed its doors due to debt...

