Business

DANIEL BAINES: Tax implications for your pension or provident fund if you emigrate

28 July 2019 - 00:17 By Daniel Baines

If you are emigrating from SA, you may be wondering what you can or should do with your pension or provident fund. You essentially have two options. First option: withdraw the amount from your pension/provident fund.

Unfortunately, this will lead to you being taxed in SA on the amount you withdraw...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. HILARY JOFFE: Eskom disaster sets clock ticking for downgrade Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Finance must move from the back office to the digital fore Business
  3. My Brilliant Career: Lifting complex building projects to new heights Business
  4. RON DERBY: Why target the tax collector? Business
  5. How to ... Encourage workers to grow Business

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X