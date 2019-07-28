Business

More junk on Fitch switch?

28 July 2019 - 00:29 By STAFF REPORTER

Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded its outlook on SA from stable to negative, raising the prospect of the country's credit rating falling further into junk territory.

This comes after finance minister Tito Mboweni this week tabled a special appropriations bill to bail out Eskom...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. HILARY JOFFE: Eskom disaster sets clock ticking for downgrade Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Finance must move from the back office to the digital fore Business
  3. My Brilliant Career: Lifting complex building projects to new heights Business
  4. RON DERBY: Why target the tax collector? Business
  5. How to ... Encourage workers to grow Business

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X