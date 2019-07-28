More junk on Fitch switch?
28 July 2019 - 00:29
Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded its outlook on SA from stable to negative, raising the prospect of the country's credit rating falling further into junk territory.
This comes after finance minister Tito Mboweni this week tabled a special appropriations bill to bail out Eskom...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.