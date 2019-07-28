My Brilliant Career: Lifting complex building projects to new heights
28 July 2019 - 00:10
career
Access flooring is a "false raised floor": a modular panel flooring system installed above an existing concrete floor to create a void that accommodates - but hides - services such as data and electrical cables, plumbing and air distribution. Access flooring is modular and therefore flexible enough to allow changes to the "underfloor area" to be made quickly and cost-effectively...
