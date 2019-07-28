Business

Naspers CEO in for a few billion bob

28 July 2019 - 00:19 By TJ STRYDOM

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk's own stake in the company ballooned to more than R3.1bn at Friday's market price.

Naspers said in its annual report this week that Van Dijk's shareholding of ordinary N-shares had nearly doubled to just under 900,000...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. HILARY JOFFE: Eskom disaster sets clock ticking for downgrade Business
  2. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Finance must move from the back office to the digital fore Business
  3. My Brilliant Career: Lifting complex building projects to new heights Business
  4. RON DERBY: Why target the tax collector? Business
  5. How to ... Encourage workers to grow Business

Latest Videos

'A mlungu, a white man speaking Zulu' - Fond moments shared at Johnny Clegg ...
‘People will be arrested': NPA head on state capture
X