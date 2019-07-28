Business

Spectrum bonanza for new players

28 July 2019 - 00:30 By CAIPHUS KGOSANA

Black-owned small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in the telecoms sector are set for a spectrum windfall.

The cabinet has approved a policy that guarantees them part of the high-demand radio frequency spectrum, to be licensed soon. How much of the spectrum will go to the new Wireless Open Access Network (Woan) and how much to existing companies will be determined by regulator Icasa. But the government will also compel big companies to buy capacity from Woan...

