This country needs big, hairy, audacious goals

'If any of my competitors were drowning, I'd stick a hose in their mouth and turn on the water. " This sentiment, expressed by McDonald's tycoon Ray Kroc, was shared by Roberto C Goizueta, legendary chair and CEO of the Coca-Cola Company.



Within the Coca-Cola system, he had laser-like focus on the company's strategic priorities and results...