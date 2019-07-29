Cryptocurrency and financial freedom

Banks and currency

Traditional banking institutions have been around for centuries, and when you consider how much has changed over this time, especially over the past 50 years, it seems only natural to expect banking to follow suit.

Exchanging value came from a need to trade for goods or services. These early currencies were commodities that held inherent value, like salt or livestock. It was easy to see how these were used for trade, because their value was obvious to both parties. Cut to around 2,500 years ago in China, and representative currencies, such as paper banknotes, replaced this system.

This is because currencies like paper banknotes or coins are transportable, divisible, interchangeable and form part of a trusted system for exchanging value.

In the past, people trusted and relied on banks to safely store their currency and, more importantly, record transactions accurately. Some people have tried alternatives, but none were as safe and trusted as money in the bank. At Luno, we’ve seen that the banking system of the past hasn’t quite caught up with the digital transformation of the present.

At its core, one of the biggest factors driving the financial evolution can be attributed to individuals’ desire to have control over their own money. Traditional banking systems use your money to make a profit, while limiting your access to it; whether by making you wait days for money to transfer between banks or holding it hostage with terms and conditions in complicated banking products.