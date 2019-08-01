MMI Holdings changes name to highlight its power and legacy

Born from a merger of Momentum and Metropolitan in 2010, MMI Holdings became one of SA’s largest insurance companies listed on the JSE. Momentum and Metropolitan are both well-known, and when they stand together, they are stronger.

To leverage this power and highlight the legacy of who and what they stand for, the insurance and financial services group has changed its name to Momentum Metropolitan Holdings. The name change reflects this strength.

This move will give the organisation more exposure and aligned awareness in sync with the group’s 'Reset and Grow' strategy. This plan will also ensure that internal and external stakeholders together with investors get a better understanding of what the listed company represents, while also demonstrating the strength of a combined collection of strong companies and competencies. The group continues to include specialist companies such as Guardrisk, Exponential and Eris Property Group.

The names of the various businesses carrying the Momentum and Metropolitan brands respectively, including any policies, memberships, agreements and investments, remain unchanged. Its individual brand entities Momentum and Metropolitan stay as they are.

Momentum Metropolitan will trade as Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) (code MTM) in SA and on the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) (code MMT) in Namibia.

The company is proud of what it has achieved. This includes Momentum Metropolitan being the first insurance company in SA to achieve Level 1 B-BBEE status under the new FSC code. It has invested over R200m in corporate social investment initiatives, focusing mainly on youth employment since 2011.

Their purpose of enabling businesses and people from all walks of life to achieve their financial goals and life aspirations, to more than 7m clients is supported by more than 16,000 employees worldwide. The company helps people grow their savings, protect what matters, and invest for the future.

Visit www.momentummetropolitan.co.za or call +27 12 671 8911 for more information.

This article was paid for by Momentum Metropolitan Holdings.