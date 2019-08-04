ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: New Mustang shows old brands how to ride hi-tech horse
04 August 2019 - 00:03
Sports cars are not usually an appropriate analogy for business strategy. They tend to be excessive in price, speed and conspicuous consumption. But some vehicles become so iconic that the secret of their brand longevity becomes a pointer for the business world.
As the era of the smart car dawns, such icons also serve as a lesson for traditional businesses moving into the digital age. That is a key message delivered by the new edition of the legendary "muscle car", the Ford Mustang...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.