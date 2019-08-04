Business

As Fed cuts rates, local bonds are looking their most attractive in years

04 August 2019 - 00:10 By CHARLENE STEENKAMP

Bonds currently offer one of the best opportunities in years to earn above-inflation returns and provide good diversification at relatively low risk, according to local asset managers.

While global bonds are expensive, South African bonds are cheap, and the investment case for them is stronger than for their global counterparts, according to Ian Scott, the head of fixed income at Momentum Investments...

