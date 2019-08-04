Court looks at early escape from debt review

Up until early this year, exiting debt counselling has been a cakewalk for consumers in Gauteng, even if in the rest of SA high courts refuse to declare consumers "no longer overindebted" when their financial circumstances improve.



This week a full bench of the Gauteng Division of the High Court heard a case that will determine how they deal with applications from consumers who want to get out of debt review before they have been able to pay off all their debts...