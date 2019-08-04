Court looks at early escape from debt review
04 August 2019 - 00:11
Up until early this year, exiting debt counselling has been a cakewalk for consumers in Gauteng, even if in the rest of SA high courts refuse to declare consumers "no longer overindebted" when their financial circumstances improve.
This week a full bench of the Gauteng Division of the High Court heard a case that will determine how they deal with applications from consumers who want to get out of debt review before they have been able to pay off all their debts...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.