Business

Donald Trump campaign idea sucks

04 August 2019 - 00:14 By ROZINA SABUR

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign has reportedly raised nearly $500,000 (about R7.3m) by selling plastic straws branded as an alternative to "liberal paper straws".

Brad Parscale, the US president's 2020 campaign manager, said they had to restock the merchandise after selling out with their first several thousand orders...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Court orders Peter Moyo reinstated as CEO of Old Mutual Business
  2. Ailing pigs could be boost for SA pharma Business
  3. MARK BARNES: The real cost of blinkered banking Business
  4. Pork pulled back after crisis Business
  5. Moyo victimised by Old Mutual over whistle-blowing, Dali Mpofu tells court Business

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X