Kauai says aloha to Thais and Dutch
04 August 2019 - 00:12
Local fast-casual health brand Kauai is putting its foot on the global accelerator with two separate deals that export its brand to Europe and Asia, enabling it to tap into the growing demand for healthy fast food.
With 150 local stores and plans to continue expanding locally, Real Foods, which owns Kauai along with other brands, is also forging ahead with local expansion...
