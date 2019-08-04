Business

Massmart moves to rebuild ahead of new CEO's arrival

04 August 2019 - 00:13 By PENELOPE MASHEGO

Although Massmart's incoming CEO Mitchell Slape is yet to take his place at the helm of the embattled company, its leadership structure is already being overhauled, with the CEOs of two key businesses resigning.

The company announced this week that Albert Voogd, CEO of Massdiscounters, and Kevin Vyvyan-Day, CEO of Masscash, are leaving the business...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Court orders Peter Moyo reinstated as CEO of Old Mutual Business
  2. Ailing pigs could be boost for SA pharma Business
  3. MARK BARNES: The real cost of blinkered banking Business
  4. Pork pulled back after crisis Business
  5. Moyo victimised by Old Mutual over whistle-blowing, Dali Mpofu tells court Business

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X