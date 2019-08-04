Massmart moves to rebuild ahead of new CEO's arrival
04 August 2019 - 00:13
Although Massmart's incoming CEO Mitchell Slape is yet to take his place at the helm of the embattled company, its leadership structure is already being overhauled, with the CEOs of two key businesses resigning.
The company announced this week that Albert Voogd, CEO of Massdiscounters, and Kevin Vyvyan-Day, CEO of Masscash, are leaving the business...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.