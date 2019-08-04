My Brilliant Career: SA ideal for foreigners to learn to speak English

What are some of the challenges trainers face when teaching English to non-English speakers?



Teaching English as a foreign language (EFL) presents a variety of challenges in the classroom. Students are placed in a class based on their level, meaning you may encounter students from different nationalities, varying in age, in a class together. Teachers sometimes face extreme cultural and social differences, so not only are teachers required to have subject knowledge, they must be socially aware and good at classroom management. Each student will have a different set of needs, goals and strengths that requires individual focus...