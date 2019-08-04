Naspers fixes mail problem
04 August 2019 - 00:17
Naspers has fixed a problem that forced Africa's biggest company to delay a planned listing of internet assets in Amsterdam, and has now sent mail to the right addresses to reach shareholders.
The technology and media investment firm surprised the market last month by postponing the spin-off until September, blaming an external service provider for misdirecting documents investors need to vote on the plan...
