Pollution rivals sea air for rust busting

Eskom and Sasol are among the heavy polluters contributing to an expensive rust problem in Gauteng, where some areas are now exposed to steel corrosion rates similar to those in coastal provinces affected by the salt-laden ocean - and in some cases even worse.



A new corrosion mapping project by researchers at Wits University - the first nationwide assessment in nearly three decades - has thrown new light on the potential for rust-related damage in several parts of the highveld due to corrosive industrial pollution from power stations, refineries and factories, and from airport and traffic fuel emissions...