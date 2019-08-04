Business

Putting institutional money to good use

04 August 2019 - 00:09 By Oren Fuchs and THATO NTSEARE

It is difficult to put a price tag on solving the world's big problems, from climate change to persistent poverty and inequality, but we do know that it won't come cheap. In SA - burdened by the highest levels of inequality in the world - the urgency to address a slew of social and environmental concerns is mounting.

Historically, SA has looked to government spending, philanthropic capital, development budgets and corporate social investment to address social and environmental issues. But even all these resources combined cannot generate the resources necessary to deliver meaningful change at scale...

