RON DERBY: Woolworths and David Jones's locker

Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of Australian Ian Moir's tenure as CEO of Cape Town-based Woolworths. And if precedent is anything to go by, it may well be his last - his predecessor, Simon Susman, held the job for 10 years.



When Susman's tenure came to an end in 2010, he was elevated to the board chair. Towards the end of last year, the company showed its appreciation for Susman - who joined it in 1982 from UK retailer Marks & Spencer - by announcing he would become honorary president, with his own office in the Cape Town headquarters, when he steps down as chair after this year's annual general meeting in November...