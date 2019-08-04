Stillbaai gin steps into the world, and new markets
04 August 2019 - 00:19
Pernod Ricard, the world's second-largest producer of wine and spirits, has bought a majority stake in Inverroche, SA's largest artisanal gin brand.
Inverroche was started in December 2011 in Stillbaai by Lorna Scott, using indigenous, aromatic botanicals (fynbos) in the gin. It grew from a small home industry into the country's largest artisanal gin in eight years...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.