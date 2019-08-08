When banks prioritise value over price, the customer wins

The so-called pricing war currently waging between the banks in South Africa has elicited much debate among all stakeholders in this vital financial services segment. A combination of challenging economic conditions, the recognition of the need to enable fully inclusive banking services and the entry of a swathe of new banking participants has created something of a “race for the pricing bottom” between the country's banks. All now offer low- or no-cost bank accounts to existing and prospective customers.

While arguments in favour of this type of pricing competition quite rightly abound, and there's no denying that competition is an essential requirement for a healthy and sustainable industry, Nedbank's stance is, and has always been, that the real benefits of an affordable bank account have less to do with cost savings and everything to do with its ability to add real and lasting value to the customers who use them.

Nedbank is committed to ensuring fully inclusive access to banking by offering affordable bank accounts to its clients across all income levels, and is not willing to compromise value. As such, Nedbank deliberately avoids offering bank accounts that are designed to appeal to customers solely on the basis that they are cheap or free.

Irrespective of where on the income or personal wealth spectrum people find themselves, the main reason they have a bank account is not merely so their salaries can be deposited into it every month. The vast majority of banking customers want their bank account to help them effectively manage their money. Any bank account, irrespective of what it costs (or doesn't) every month, must add quantifiable value to the account-holder's life by enabling them to achieve their aspirations and move steadily closer to living the life they desire.

This value-adding requirement has the potential to put a low-cost or zero-fee bank account in something of a quandary if it isn't very carefully planned at the outset. That's because these accounts need to be able to deliver this value sustainably and indefinitely, without putting such pressure on the bank’s margins that it is forced to try to generate income down the line by passing on hidden costs to the customer.

This sustainable-value principle underpins all Nedbank’s banking offerings, including its low- and no-cost options, such as its PAYU, MobiMoney, Stokvel and Unlocked.me accounts. But it also extends across all its account offerings, and while not all of these are fee-free, they are all designed to maximise customer value, particularly those that offer packaged features and benefits that are designed to meet a range of specific customer requirements that have been identified in various client segments. Regardless of the type, cost or target markets of Nedbank's future account offerings, they will all share this commitment to true value-driven banking.