‘Flight risk’ in R280m pension case denied bail

South African businessman Tim Marsland — accused of fleecing nearly R280m from the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund in a money-laundering scam which spanned the region — is facing extradition and nearly 500 years of imprisonment if found guilty.



The businessman and former journalist, considered a fugitive by the Botswana government, was arrested last month at OR Tambo International Airport while trying to board a flight to Germany...