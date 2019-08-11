Business

Frankie’s folk back with fresh spirit

11 August 2019 - 00:05 By ADELE SHEVEL

Mike and Paula Schmidt, founders of Frankie's Olde Soft Drink Company, have started a new craft gin venture in Cape Town.

The Schmidts' Hout Bay Harbour Distillery obtained its trading licence three weeks ago, though it produced its first gin in November last year...

