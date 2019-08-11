Business

Making sense of foreign noise

11 August 2019 - 00:03 By CHARLOTTE RYAN

As legislators in Brasilia spent months debating a controversial pension overhaul, software more than 8,000km away in London kept a close eye on all 513 of them.

The algorithm, designed by technology start-up Arkera, tracked their comments in Brazilian newspapers and government web pages each day to predict the likelihood that the bill would pass...

