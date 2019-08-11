New Massmart CEO on his way after getting visa at last
11 August 2019 - 00:08
Investors in troubled retailer Massmart will be relieved that newly appointed CEO Mitchell Slape has received his work visa for SA and will soon be in the country to take up his new position.
It was announced in May that Slape would take over as CEO as soon as he obtained his visa...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.