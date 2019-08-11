Women are from Venus, planet of multitasking and stability
11 August 2019 - 00:05
Although the financial planning and investment industry is dominated by male players, women come up trumps when it comes to financial planning and investing. They tend to make better investment choices.
A study by Warwick Business School in the UK found that women investors, on average, achieved an annual gain of 1.94% better than the FTSE 100...
