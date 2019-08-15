MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at six-month low on continued concern over trade





The rand rebounded on Thursday afternoon after losing almost 2% on Wednesday. At 6.22pm, it had firmed 1.19% to R15.2353/$, 1.55% to R16.9113/€, and 0.74% to R18.4557/£. The euro had weakened 0.35% to $1.1102.

The benchmark government 10-year bond was stronger, with its yield falling three basis points, or 0.03 percentage points, to 8.43%. Bonds yields move inversely to bond prices.



Gold had gained 0.1% to $1,518/oz while platinum had fallen 0.81% to $839.26. Brent crude was down 1.41% to $58.22 a barrel.



The Dow was 0.40% higher at 25,571.22 points. In Europe, the FTSE 100 had fallen 1.13%, France’s CAC 40 0.27%, and Germany’s DAX 30 0.7%. Earlier, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.25% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.76%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.21%.

The JSE all share fell 0.35% to 53,840.90 points, its lowest level in six months, and the top 40 0.33%. The rand’s rebound, however, saw banks jump 3.55%, while resources fell 2.15%.

Standard Bank climbed 4.58% to R173.50, Absa 4.03% to R152.10, Nedbank 3.66% to R223.53, and FirstRand 2.85% to R56.61.

Among diversified miners, Glencore dropped 3.63% to R41.16, Anglo American 3.49% to R313.18, and BHP Group 1.54% to R326.46. Anglo was, however, trading ex-dividend.

Anglo American Platinum dropped 3.79% to R804.42. The miner said on Thursday that it expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) to be between R4.06 and R4.40 for the financial year ended June.

Gold Fields slumped 9.76% to R80.93 despite it declaring a dividend of 60c in the six months to end-June, on Thursday, from 20c previously.

RCL gained 0.64% to R10.97 despite saying on Thursday that it had written down its sugar unit by R761.9m. The share initially dropped more than 10% on the news, before recovering by the close.

Imperial Logistics gained 2.52% to R47.23, despite the company saying earlier it expects its HEPS to fall as much as 75% in the six-months to the end of June.

ARB Holdings said on Thursday that its operating profit fell 24% to R155.4m for the year to end-June. The company’s share price was unchanged at R4.20.

