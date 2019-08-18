ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Big data shows yachties how to get wind in their sails
18 August 2019 - 00:05
A new global sailing league featuring the world's fastest, most technologically advanced catamarans is revealing new insights into how enterprises can use big data to become more competitive.
SailGP, comprising five grand prix events and six national teams on identical F50 vessels, is pushing the boundaries of how fast wind power alone can propel a boat - and how data analytics can be used to fine-tune performance...
