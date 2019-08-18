Business

ASHA SPECKMAN: Alarmist, but bailout talk might be a remedy

18 August 2019 - 00:07 By Asha Speckman

A 1930s play might provide the best allegory for the unnecessary frenzy that erupted earlier this month as business leaders signalled that SA could be on the brink of approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cap in hand.

In Gaslight, by British playwright Patrick Hamilton, the protagonist is an abusive husband who says and does things to manipulate his wife into believing that she is hallucinating...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ayo tells the PIC to take responsibility for its own mess Business
  2. New Massmart CEO on his way after getting visa at last Business
  3. Greener pastures beckon as former gardener graduates from Unisa Business
  4. HILARY JOFFE: The mystery at the centre of the shock jobs data Business
  5. Making sense of foreign noise Business

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X