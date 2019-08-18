ASHA SPECKMAN: Alarmist, but bailout talk might be a remedy

A 1930s play might provide the best allegory for the unnecessary frenzy that erupted earlier this month as business leaders signalled that SA could be on the brink of approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cap in hand.



In Gaslight, by British playwright Patrick Hamilton, the protagonist is an abusive husband who says and does things to manipulate his wife into believing that she is hallucinating...