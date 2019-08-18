Business

Dis-Chem is now just a click away

18 August 2019 - 00:10 By PENELOPE MASHEGO

Popular pharmacy retailer Dis-Chem is taking further steps to increase its market share, this time through a virtual partnership with one of SA's biggest banks, FNB.

Together with FNB, the retailer launched the click-and-collect function on the bank's NAV mobile app last month...

