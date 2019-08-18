How to ... Get the most from working remotely
18 August 2019 - 00:02
It has become much easier to work away from the office, but whether that is from your home or a coffee shop with a view of the beach, you need to make sure you avoid some common pitfalls.
Mariaan Jacklin, an occupational therapist at treatment centre Akeso Milnerton in Cape Town, says that despite little research on the subject, people assume that "working remotely has positive effects for the worker"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.