Inventor: Please Call Me a billionaire

The inventor of Please Call Me is back in court to challenge the R47m settlement Vodacom has offered him.



Nkosana Makate, who has battled Vodacom in court for more than a decade for compensation for his idea that gave rise to the Please Call Me service, also wants the court to sanction a new process by which his compensation will be determined and to force Vodacom to disclose information related to the revenue the service has generated...