My Brilliant Career: Placing a premium on innovation in insurance

What led you to the world of insurance?



After varsity, I started as a coder at Auto & General [Telesure Group] and worked my way up to marketing director. I pioneered Hippo.co.za while I was there, and left as sales and e-commerce director eight years later. I was well paid and enjoyed my job, but I didn't feel passionate about it any more. I had become frustrated with the lack of innovation in the industry...