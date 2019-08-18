PIC inquiry set to tackle mountain of evidence
18 August 2019 - 00:10
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) commission of inquiry will now turn its attention to the detailed and exacting task of processing thousands of pages of testimony and evidence into a comprehensive report ready for the consideration of the president, after the bulk of the hearings were completed on Wednesday.
Former PIC CEO Dan Matjila's lengthy and gruelling time in the hot seat finally came to an end on Monday after three weeks of testimony...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.