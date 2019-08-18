Red rags in a China shop
18 August 2019 - 00:01
For luxury brands, worries about Chinese politics have switched this week from the impact of Hong Kong street protests to the output of their own design studios.
In the space of a few days, Versace, Coach and Givenchy have all had to apologise for failing to respect China's territorial integrity...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.