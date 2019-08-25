ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Self-driving could change the tune of country music

'The rise of self-driving vehicles means it's only a matter of time until there's a country song where the guy's truck leaves him," goes a meme on social media this week.



It's a funny line, but it also goes to the heart of our hopes and fears of artificial intelligence (AI) and what happens when vehicles reach what the Society of Automotive Engineers defines as level 5. That's when the steering wheel becomes optional, and the concept of a driver disappears...