Doctors find a cure for dangerous miscommunication through secure app
25 August 2019 - 05:00
Going to a state hospital in SA can be daunting - not only do patients have to contend with long queues but the ability of their doctors to access health records and communicate adds to the challenges faced by patients.
At Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, however, poor communication and lost or unfiled patient information are becoming a thing of the past...
