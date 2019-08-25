Goals alter the savings game

A new study on savings behaviour highlights the critical importance and value of having a retirement plan driven by specific goals over a long period.



Research from the behavioural science team at US-based fund ratings house Morningstar makes the startling finding that people who look into the future, visualise the lifestyle they would like to lead in retirement and set specific goals, save on average 20 times more money than those with time horizons of less than a year...