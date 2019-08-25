How the NHI will work over time

One of SA's most anticipated pieces of legislation, the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill, was tabled more than two weeks ago but instead of providing relief it has caused confusion and speculation about the future of health care in the country.



NHI's aim is to provide universal access to quality personal health-care services purchased through the National Health Insurance Fund once it is fully implemented in 2026, but there are concerns about how it will be implemented...