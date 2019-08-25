My Brilliant Career: Inclusivity interest makes for meaningful marketing
25 August 2019 - 05:02
Tell me about your job.
I am the marketing executive for Sureswipe, an independent card payment acceptance company. We do a lot of digital advertising and each morning I check this to see how many new people are interested in buying a product from Sureswipe. I look at which of our adverts reached the most people and then we adjust how much we spend on these...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.