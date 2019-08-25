Business

Roundtable's epiphany is wrong-headed

25 August 2019 - 05:00 By KARL SMITH

Jamie Dimon says he intends to move beyond the staid maxim that corporations should act to maximise shareholder value. He has persuaded 180 of his fellow CEOs to join him. They propose a new ethos in which corporations will be accountable to all stakeholders - not only employees, customers and shareholders, but also society at large.

If the JPMorgan Chase CEO's goal is to improve JPMorgan's image, his move is a smart one. If, however, he means what he says, his proposal is misguided...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Explainer: Debt-relief bill unpacked Business
  2. The advantages and benefits of online learning Business
  3. Booze and braai packs for a union boss Business
  4. Inventor: Please Call Me a billionaire Business
  5. RON DERBY: Beware the price of a purge of state jobs Business

Latest Videos

Protesting university students kill cow
Ndlovu Youth Choir gives SA chills with its America's Got Talent performance
X